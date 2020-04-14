1036 Patients Cured Of COVID-19 Informs Health Min; ICMR Says More Test Kits On Its Way

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday informed that 179 have been diagnosed and cured of the novel Coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 31 new deaths have taken the toll to 339. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 2,31,902 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far and the capacity is being further ramped up.

Giving a breakdown, the ICMR said that in the last 24 hours, 21,635 samples were tested throughout the country of which 18,644 people were done at ICMR labs while 2,991 were done at private labs. "As of now, we have 166 labs under the ICMR network and 70 private labs have been approved," ICMR official R Gangakhedkar said.

READ | COVID-19: Centre Sets Up Control Rooms To Address Wage-related Grievances

More testing kits arrive

Gangakhedkar also informed that they have received another installment for RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction) kits which are far more sufficient in numbers and can last longer. "Additionally, we are ordering close to about 33 Lakh kits for RT-PCR and 37 lakh rapid test kits are expected to come at any point in time," the official further said.

READ | PM Modi extends India's Coronavirus lockdown till May 3; announces additional measures

Demographic divide of COVID-19

Talking about the categories of cases, Joint Secretary for Health, Lav Aggarwal said the demographic divide of COVID-19 cases shows that more young people have been tested positive, but the mortality rate among the elder patients is higher. He also said the rate of recovery is again high among younger COVID-19 patients.

READ | Indian Railways extends passenger services suspension till May 3 mirroring Covid lockdown

Cash benefits to 32 crore poor people

The Ministry of Finance said that more than 32 crore poor people have been given direct cash support of Rs 29,352 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package and the swift implementation of the program is being monitored at the highest level. "5.29 crore beneficiaries have been given free ration of food grains under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana. 3,985 MT of pulses have been dispatched to various states/union territories for distribution," an official from the Ministry said.

As of today, 32.32 crore beneficiaries have been directly given cash support through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) amounting to Rs29,352 crore under #PradhanMantriGaribKalyanYojana



Check out the progess so far👉 https://t.co/BEWI0Exmtb#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/AVpcHAw84A — PIB India 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) April 13, 2020

READ | Kumbhakaran's 'eat-sleep-repeat' Spirit Inspires India Amid COVID Lockdown