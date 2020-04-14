COVID-19: Centre Sets Up Control Rooms To Address Wage-related Grievances

Amid lay-offs and wage cuts, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has set up 20 control rooms under the Office of Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC) (C) on pan India basis to tackle issues arising out of the COVID-19 crisis, according to an official statement.

This development comes after reports of employees being sacked, and wage cut in various sectors came to fore. Last month, the ministry had issued an advisory warning against the sacking of employees, non-payment during the lockdown.

These control rooms have been set up to address wage-related grievances of workers employed in the central sphere and to mitigate the problems of migrant workers through coordination with various state governments. These call centres can be accessed by the people through phone, WhatsApp and e-mails.

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi extends lockdown till May 3 as total cases reach 9152

READ: After Covid lockdown extension, PM Modi to chair key Cabinet meeting at 7 LKM on Wednesday

PM Modi announces extension of lockdown

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection. In a nearly 25-minute televised address to the nation, Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in its second phase and detailed guidelines will be brought out on Wednesday.

Some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there are no hotspots, he said. "Follow the rules of lockdown with full devotion till May 3, stay where you are, stay safe," the Prime Minister told citizens.

The Prime Minister said some relaxation may be allowed in some areas and the scope of coronavirus testing will be expanded significantly. "Till April 20, every town, every police station, every district, every state will be tested on how much they are adhering to the lockdown; how much the areas have protected themselves from coronavirus. It will be observed."

India's total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 10,363 with 339 deaths being reported.

READ: PM Modi's Covid lockdown address not up to Congress' expectations; party disappointed

READ: PM Modi extends India's Coronavirus lockdown till May 3; announces additional measures