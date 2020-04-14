The Debate
Kumbhakaran's 'eat-sleep-repeat' Spirit Inspires India Amid COVID Lockdown

Television News

Kumbhakaran has become an inspiration for Indians overnight, especially during the lockdown as his behavior defines how one can spend time indoors in lockdown

Kumbhakaran

The return of the 1980s epic Ramayan has already got millions across the country hooked on to the television series as India remains indoors amid the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The show, which made a comeback due to public demand, has become the talk of the town as families unite once again to view the programme, riding on the track of nostalgia. Across India, the characters of Ram, Laxman, Hanuman have grabbed the eyeballs and the latest character to create an impact on the minds of the people was Kumbhakaran. 

READ | 'Ramayan': Netizens Become Fans Of Kumbakaran, Share Memes But Also Feel Bad For Him

India wants Kumbhakaran's spirit

Kumbhakaran, the brother of demon king Raavan, has become an inspiration for Indians overnight, especially during the lockdown as his behaviour defines how one could spend time indoors. Kumbhakaran's trademark pattern of behaviour - sleep, eat and repeat has become the motto for viewers as they remain indoors in order to stay protected from the COVID-=19 pandemic. Netizens flooded Twitter with their opinion on how Kumbhakaran was an 'ideal inspiration' for Indians during this lockdown period, making Raavan's brother an instant hit on the internet. 

READ | Actor Avneet Kaur Is A Water Baby And These Pics Are Proof

Netizens want Kumbhakaran's spirit in lockdown

READ | 'Balika Vadhu' Returns On Small Screens, Avika Gor Shares A Special Message For Fans

READ | Shehnaaz Gill Insists On Being Called 'Katrina Kaif' In Latest Post, Netizens React; Watch

 

 

