Kumbhakaran's 'eat-sleep-repeat' Spirit Inspires India Amid COVID Lockdown

The return of the 1980s epic Ramayan has already got millions across the country hooked on to the television series as India remains indoors amid the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The show, which made a comeback due to public demand, has become the talk of the town as families unite once again to view the programme, riding on the track of nostalgia. Across India, the characters of Ram, Laxman, Hanuman have grabbed the eyeballs and the latest character to create an impact on the minds of the people was Kumbhakaran.

READ | 'Ramayan': Netizens Become Fans Of Kumbakaran, Share Memes But Also Feel Bad For Him

India wants Kumbhakaran's spirit

Kumbhakaran, the brother of demon king Raavan, has become an inspiration for Indians overnight, especially during the lockdown as his behaviour defines how one could spend time indoors. Kumbhakaran's trademark pattern of behaviour - sleep, eat and repeat has become the motto for viewers as they remain indoors in order to stay protected from the COVID-=19 pandemic. Netizens flooded Twitter with their opinion on how Kumbhakaran was an 'ideal inspiration' for Indians during this lockdown period, making Raavan's brother an instant hit on the internet.

READ | Actor Avneet Kaur Is A Water Baby And These Pics Are Proof

Netizens want Kumbhakaran's spirit in lockdown

Kumbhakaran was safe till the time he was in self isolation.#Kumbhkaran — TEJA ❎ (@Mark_Idhar_haii) April 13, 2020

READ | 'Balika Vadhu' Returns On Small Screens, Avika Gor Shares A Special Message For Fans

#kumbhakaran

Mantra for today's generation from kumbhakaran 'Eat sleep and Repeat'

😂🍉🍊🍍🥘🍤🍜🍲🥗🍕😴😴😴😴 — Pralhad Walkade (@PWalkade) April 13, 2020

We can learn from #Kumbhakaran how to observe #Lockdown - Eat, Sleep, Remain at Home.

Kumbhakaran was woken up from his sleep - then he went out and violated #quarantine and was killed. — Commander Vikram W Karve (@w_karve) April 13, 2020

READ | Shehnaaz Gill Insists On Being Called 'Katrina Kaif' In Latest Post, Netizens React; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.