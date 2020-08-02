Sushant's Cook Till September 2019 Never Saw Him Take Medicines; Contradicts All Claims

In the latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the deceased actor's cook Ashok has said that SSR had not taken any medicines till the time he (Ashok) was working at his (Sushant) home. Ashok said that he worked at Rajput's residence till September 2019. He further said that he has given his statement to both, Mumbai and Bihar Police.

'Everything seemed fine till I was working there'

Speaking to ANI, Ashok said, "I was working as a cook in Sushant's house and I am a chef. I worked for three-four years with him up till September 2019. Everything seemed fine till I was working there, neither did I see him taking any medicine during that time. I don't know what happened afterwards."

He said that Sushant was in touch with his family. "Sushant was in touch with his family till the time I was working. Even, I spoke to his family members on some occasions when they used to call him. He was a strong man; how can he be depressed?" he said. Ashok's revelations add to the intrigue surrounding changes in his health, lifestyle, demeanour and even his personal staff in the year before his death. He is said to have met Rhea Chakraborty in April 2019. In his bodyguard's account to Republic, Sushant used to be asleep a lot of the time, and took medicines copiously, with Rhea making the bodyguard buy them from the pharmacy.

A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the actor's death. An FIR was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Chakraborty in Bihar in connection with the death case under several sections including abetment of suicide.

READ | Sushant's sister writes to PM Modi, demands Tilak's 'sense of justice' in actor's case

'Mumbai police is not inefficient': CM Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Thackeray on Friday spoke for the first time on the case related to Sushant's death and stated that Mumbai Police is not 'ineffective.' Exuding confidence on the probe done by Mumbai Police into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, he said that if people have evidence then they can bring it to the Police, instead of seeking transfer of the case to other agencies.

READ | Full interview: Ankita Lokhande speaks to Arnab Goswami about Sushant Singh Rajput case

Uddhav Thackeray's response comes at the backdrop of criticism by the leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, and after ED registered money laundering case in the matter. In a taunt to Fadnavis, Uddhav expressed his surprise stating that some politician questions credibility of the Mumbai police in handling the case despite being a Chief Minister for five years.

READ | Nitish govt will aid Sushant's father in seeking CBI probe in death case: Bihar Minister

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, bodyguard and trainer have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences. In a number of cases the statements are contradictory. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, accessed exclusively by the channel.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Late actor's autopsy report by Mumbai Hospital accessed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.