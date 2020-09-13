12-year-old adopts royal Bengal tiger on birthday, sisters adopt nocturnal birds

As a part of a unique birthday celebration, a 12-year-old boy adopted a Royal Bengal Tiger in Nehru Zoological Park, Telangana. Chinmay Siddharth Shah, who is a student of class 7th, visited the zoological park where he handed over a cheque of Rs 25,000 to zoo officials to formally adopt the beast named 'Sankalp’. As per ANI, Sankalp has been adopted for a period of three months.

Nocturnal birds adopted

In an official release, the zoological park mentioned that Chinmay along with his father Siddharth Kantilal Shah visited the office of the curator and handed over the cheque to A Nagamani, Deputy Curator Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. On the same day, Havisha Jain and Vihaan Atul Shah adopted nocturnal animals, and small birds were adopted by sisters Preksha, Priyal, Dhwani and Bhakti Nagda who handed over a cheque of Rs.5,000 each.

Read: Abreu Homers Twice As White Sox Rout Tigers 14-0

Read: Tiger Shroff Drops Teaser Of His Much-awaited Debut Song ‘Unbelievable’

Nagamani lauded children for showing a great gesture of adopting the tiger and birds and, thanked them for love and affection towards the conservation of wildlife. She also urged the citizens to come forward and adopt animals at the Hyderabad based zoological park.

Separately, an animal-loving ex Indian Airforce officer has reportedly donated Rs 1 lakh to adopt a giraffe in Bengaluru zoo, a news agency reported citing zoo officials. In a bid to supported the “ex-situ conservation” at Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBBP), Wing Commander GB Athri has adopted the one and half-year-old Yadhunandan. According to reports, the adopted animal, who was born to Krishnaraja and Babbly in Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Garden, Mysuru, was gifted to Bengaluru zoo on April 24.

Vanashree Vipin Singh, Executive director of the Bengaluru zoo while speaking to media reporters said that he was grateful to Athri for being the first grave adopter in the history of BBBP. He also thanked him for joining hands with ex-situ conversation. Ex-situ conservation involves maintaining and breeding animals way from their native habitats, such as in zoo, national parks or similar settings.

(With ANI inputs)

Read: Former Indian Air Force Officer Adopts Baby Giraffe In Bengaluru Zoo

Read: 'Whistle Baja' To 'The Puppy Song', A Look At All Tiger Shroff's Songs By Raftaar