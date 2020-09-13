'Whistle Baja' To 'The Puppy Song', A Look At All Tiger Shroff's Songs By Raftaar

Popular Indian lyricist and rapper, Dilin Nair aka Raftaar has emerged as a modern hip-hop sensation of current times. From Swag Mera Desi to Sniper, he has several hit music under his credit. Starting from the bottom, over the years the rapper reinvented his personality and has now established a prominent place for himself in the music industry. Not only this, but he has also sung and penned down hit foot-tapping numbers for Bollywood films. Speaking of which, here’s the entire list of actor Tiger Shroff starrer Raftaar songs. Take a look:

Whistle Baja

Whistle Baja is a quirky dance number from Tiger Shroff debut movie Heropanti. Crooned by Manj Musik and Nindy Kaur, the music video of the song sees Tiger and Kriti setting the dance on fire with their whimsical moves. The lyrics of this pop number was penned down by famous rapper Raftaar. Whistle Baja was composed jointly by Manj Musik and Laxmikant Pyarelal.

The Puppy Song

The Puppy song is another dance number from Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Heropanti. As the name suggests, The Puppy Song revolves around sweet kisses. Lyrically, it asks everyone to leave being sad and share sweet kisses to make everything bad go away. Written by Raftaar, the song was sung and composed by Manj Musik. Check out The Puppy Song here:

Let’s Talk about Love

Featuring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, Let’s Talk About Love is a hit dance number from their film Baghi. Everything from the music to costumes revolves around the retro theme in abundance. Setting the dance floor on fire, both the lead actors wowed the audiences with their stunning moves. Crooned by Raftaar, Shabbir Khan and Neha Kakkar, Let’s Talk About Love is composed by Manj Musik.

A Flying Jatt title track

The title track of Tiger Shroff and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer superhero film, A Flying Jatt is written by Raftaar and Vaayu. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the music video essays the life of a superhero Jatt who is afraid of flying high. The song was crooned by Mansheel Gujral and Tanishkaa. The hook step of the song keeps viewers intact to its rhythm and imagery.

