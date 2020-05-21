Former Indian Air Force Officer Adopts Baby Giraffe In Bengaluru Zoo

In a first, an animal-loving ex Indian Airforce officer has reportedly donated Rs 1 lakh to adopt a giraffe in Bengaluru zoo, a news agency reported citing zoo officials. In a bid to supported the “ex-situ conservation” at Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBBP), Wing Commander GB Athri has adopted the one and half-year-old Yadhunandan. According to reports, the adopted animal, who was born to Krishnaraja and Babbly in Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Garden, Mysuru, was gifted to Bengaluru zoo on April 24.

Vanashree Vipin Singh, Executive director of the Bengaluru zoo while speaking to media reporters said that he was grateful to Athri for being the first grave adopter in the history of BBBP. He also thanked him for joining hands with ex-situ conversation. Ex-situ conservation involves maintaining and breeding animals way from their native habitats, such as in zoo, national parks or similar settings.

'Considerably good amount of adoptions'

In India, Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Garden, Mysuru pioneered the concept of animal adoption and since then the state of Karnataka has witnessed a considerably good amount of adoptions. Spilling further details bout recent option, Singh said that "Ninety-five animals have been adopted by 79 people" who donated Rs 15.5 lakhs. in the last 20 days, except for one or two adoptions. He also said that these donations also receive income tax exemption under Section 80 G of IT Act.

Following the adoption, the elated Airforce officer took to Twitter to share the news. Along with the picture of the baby giraffe, he wrote that it was now a part of his family. Many also congratulated the officer.

Experienced so much joy & pleasure while adapting baby Yadunandana he is now part of our family https://t.co/rQWXFJhynM pic.twitter.com/vLw7jqd7jc — Wg Cdr GB Athri (retd) (@balathri) May 20, 2020

According to reports, BBBP is a unit of Zoo Authority of Karnataka and one of the few places where wilderness is preserved in the vicinity of a city like Bengaluru. The biological park has four units -- a zoo, a safari, a butterfly park and a rescue centre -- occupying 732 hectares of land and accommodating 2,279 animals. The zoo is nestled in the forests of Champakadhama Hills inside Bannerghatta National Park.

