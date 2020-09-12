Tiger Shroff drops teaser of his much-awaited debut song ‘Unbelievable’

After sharing the delightful news of his singing debut with the song Unbelievable, Tiger Shroff recently treated fans with the teaser of the much-awaited song on social media. While throughout the clip, Tiger is seen around the mic, he does sing 'Unbelievable' towards the end of it. Dressed in completely formal attire matching it with a pair of sunglasses, the actor seems to be rocking the look with his charming personality and great persona. While captioning the post on Instagram, the actor who was excited to present the teaser of his first song wrote, “hope you guys like it and just want to say that #YouAreUnbelievable.”

Tiger Shroff drops teaser of debut song Unbelievable

Several fans of the actor were quick enough to hail the actor and his voice in the teaser. Singer and actress Sophie Choudry was the first one to pour in her love for the teaser in the comment section. Television actor Rohit Roy praised Tiger’s sincere efforts and wished him luck for the song. Bakhtiyaar Irani who was mesmerized by the looks of the actor in the song also poured in his wishes for him. Singer Tony Kakkar praised the skills of Tiger with several

Earlier, the Student Of The Year 2 actor shared a post on social media, where he had shared a motion poster for the track which saw him donning a white shirt along with a tie. The actor had also put on a pair of reflectors. Soothing music could be heard in the backdrop of the same. Unbelievable will be presented by Big Bang Music. Sharing the poster, the actor also wrote, 'Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new. Its been an ‘unbelievable’ experience, and I’m excited to share this humble effort with you soon,' he had captioned the post.

The track has been penned by Avitesh and DJ Mayne. The song has been directed by Punit Malhotra. While Santha has been in charge as the director of photography in the track, Paresh has choreographed the song. The song will be releasing on September 22, 2020. Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in the movie, Baaghi 3 which also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande in the pivotal roles.

