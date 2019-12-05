12-year-old Set To Become Youngest To Appear In Class-10 Board Exams In Assam

In what is being termed a special case, a 12-year-old boy has been given permission to appear for the class-10 board exams. Issac Paulallungmuan Vaiphei who hails from Kangvai village in Churachandpur district will become the youngest in Assam to appear for the class-10 board exams.

Issac's case is a special case

The Board of Secondary Education (BOSEM) has approved the request made by the 10-year old's father Genkholien Vaiphei last year and has agreed to allow the boy to appear for the Assam High School Leaving Certificate. Issac studies in Mount Olive school in Manipur and is the eldest son of his parents. While talking to local media, little Issac said that he was happy and excited at the prospect of giving the exam and that he really likes Sir Issac Newton because Issac thinks he is a lot like Sir Newton. Before being allowed to give the test Issac underwent a psychology test in order to determine his mental age and his IQ. The tests revealed Issac's mental age to be that of 17 years and 5 months while his IQ was determined to be 141 which is considered to be very superior and much higher than average. The Churachandpur district that Issac is from is in the southwestern district corner of the state of Manipur.

As per the rules of the board, a child must reach the age of 15 in the year that he/she plans on giving the board exam. Issac's proud father later told the media that he was extremely happy that the department of education had agreed to give his son this opportunity and also claimed that it will allow future generations to put their skills and talent to the test.

In a similar incident, Laurent Simons is on track to become the world’s youngest university graduate when he completes a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at the Eindhoven’s University of Technology next month. Simmons who hails from Belgium has an IQ of 145.