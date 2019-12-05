Three Hakka Noodles Recipes That You Can Try At Home Without Much Hassle

Hakka noodles can be a quick dish to make if you feel like having something different and tasty. Hakka noodles can be made at home without much effort. Here are three easy recipes to make Hakka noodles at home.

Hakka noodles to make at home

1. Veg Hakka noodles

3 packs of Hakka noodles

Half a cup oil

5 spring onions

2 carrots

6 mushrooms

2 capsicums

2 tablespoon soya sauce

Chop all the veggies and place them aside. Boil Hakka noodles in adequate water with a little oil. Do not over-cook the noodles. Stop before it gets mushy. Drain the extra water once cooked and then rinse away the noodles in fresh water. Add some oil and toss until it is evenly spread. Heat a pan, add some oil, and add finely chopped spring onions and French beans into it. Stir for three minutes and then add carrots, celery and mushrooms. Add capsicum and stir until slightly brown in colour. Now add soya sauce to it and stir well. Toss the prepared noodles to the pan and mix well. Serve hot in a bowl or plate.

2. Chicken Hakka noodles

1 cup Chicken (boiled and shredded)

150 grams Egg noodles

½ cup Cabbage shredded

1/3 cup Bell peppers Yellow and Red, julienned (optional)

¼ cup Green pepper capsicum, julienned

1/3 cup Spring onion greens chopped

¼ cup onions sliced

2 eggs lightly whisked

½ tablespoon Garlic finely chopped

2-3 green chillies finely chopped

2 teaspoon Green Chili sauce

1 tablespoon Soy Sauce 15 ml

1 teaspoon Vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons Oil

1 tablespoon Sesame oil

Boil the noodles with a little bit of salt. In a huge pan, add some oil, chillies and garlic and fry well. Now add chopped onions to this and let it cook for a while. After it's cooked, add capsicum, red and yellow peppers, and cabbage and fry on high flame for thirty seconds. Now put the veggies on one side of the pan and add the lightly whisked eggs. Scramble the eggs well. Now add the shredded chicken, green chilli sauce, soya sauce, vinegar, salt and pepper and toss thoroughly. Once evenly spread, add the cooked noodles and mix well. Add spring onion greens and sesame sauce to it and toss well. Your chicken Hakka noodles is ready to be served.

3. Egg Hakka noodles

1 Veg Hakka Noodles

1/2 cup Spring Onion (chopped)

1 Carrot

1/2 Green Bell Pepper (Capsicum)

1/2 cup Broccoli

5 mushrooms

1/2 tablespoon Soy sauce

1 tablespoon Green Chilli Sauce

6 cloves Garlic

1 tablespoon Black pepper powder

1 tablespoon Spring Onion

2 Whole Eggs

1/2 teaspoon Black pepper powder

Salt

Boil Hakka noodles in a bowl of water and little salt. Drain the cooked noodles and rinse in some fresh water and toss it in some oil. Make some scrambled eggs with some salt and pepper. In the same pan, add some more oil and put the finely chopped garlic to it. Once cooked, add some chopped spring onion, capsicum, broccoli and carrots. After a while, add the chopped mushrooms and sauté well. Add some soya sauce and chilli sauce and toss well. Now ass a little black pepper into it. Add the boiled noodles to it and toss well. Now add the scrambled eggs. Transfer into a serving dish and serve it while it is hot.

