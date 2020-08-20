150 Terrorists Neutralized So Far: Security Forces Crackdown On Terrorism In Kashmir

With the killing of over 150 terrorists, including 26 top commanders in the current year, security forces have been able to break the backbone of the terrorism in the Kashmir Valley. Police Chief of Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbagh Singh said security forces have succeeded in breaking the leadership structure of terrorists in the Valley.

“26 topmost commanders have been killed in current year in different encounters in the valley,” he said while addressing a press conference in Handwara.

While briefing about the Ganapora Kralgund area of Handwara encounter in which two dreaded terrorists Naseer-U-Din Lone alias Saad Bhai (LeT Commander) of Brath Sopore and Ali Bhai alias Danish of Pakistan, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed by the security forces, DGP Singh said “Nasir was involved in the killing of six CRPF personnel besides other killings, including an Army Jawan. He was likely to carry out a big strike in north Kashmir after the killing of Sajad alias Hyder,” Singh told reporters while terming Naseer-ud-Din a sharpshooter.

As per the police records, both the slain terrorists were also involved in grenade attack at bus stand Sopore in which 19 civilians got injured. Terrorist Ali Bhai was instrumental in receiving various infiltrating terror groups and was also involved in recruiting local youth in terror ranks. He along with terrorist Sajjad (killed earlier this week in Baramulla) was involved in several terror attacks on security forces and security establishments.

Police chief claimed that the infiltration of terrorists from across the Line of Control (LoC) has reduced to almost 50% this year because of the alertness and proper border management by the Army. “The recruitment of local youth into terror ranks has reduced drastically,” he said. He added, “This year, security forces managed to get back some 16-local youth who earlier were part of terror outfits. All these 16 are now part of mainstream. To get them back, their families through social media played a bigger role.”

