'Want To Make Development, Peace, Progress Integral Narrative Of J&K,' Says Lt Guv Sinha

Ahead of the 74th Independence day, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has extended greetings and good wishes to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. However, in his text, the Lt Guv mentioned that he wants to make development, peace, progress and social harmony the most integral part of the narrative.

"The goal of rapid and accelerated development of Jammu and Kashmir will yield phenomenal result. In the history of Jammu and Kashmir, never before have schemes and programs been executed with such speed and precision. By utilizing our traditional resources, natural bounties and evolution of a professional workforce, Jammu and Kashmir will be at the forefront of progress. Despite large scale distribution of resources and special packages, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed scanty and limited development. The available resources far exceeded the requirements," the press release stated.

Furthermore, Lt Guv emphasized on the cultural harmony and peaceful co-existence between Hinduism and Sufi Islam and additionally made a special appeal to the youth and students.

"Jammu and Kashmir have offered an invaluable contribution to nurture and ensure a cultural harmony and peaceful co-existence between Hinduism and Sufi Islam. The traditional cultural harmony of Jammu and Kashmir has ensured the peaceful co-existence of Hindus and Muslims, mutual respect for their places of worship, and offered a new paradigm of the protection of not just cultural mores, but also religious rituals. This is the inheritance of this land, this is the true story of this land, and we have to carry forward this legacy. In this spirit, I wish to make a special appeal to the youth and students of Jammu and Kashmir," the release read.

"But we want to transform the narrative once again. We want to make development, peace, progress and social harmony the most integral part of the narrative of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.