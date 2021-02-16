200 Indian-origin People Occupy Leadership Roles In 15 Countries; 60 Hold Cabinet Titles

In as many as 15 countries including the United States and the United Kingdom, more than 200 Indian origin persons occupy leadership positions. According to the first of its kind released by a US-based organisation working among Indian diaspora with more than 60 of these leaders holding Cabinet positions. Drawing from government websites and other publicly available resources, the 2021 Indiaspora Government Leaders List recognised more than 200 leaders.

Indiaspora founder MR Rangaswami, a Silicon Valley-based entrepreneur and investor said that it is a huge source of pride to have the first woman and first person of colour as the Vice President of the world's oldest democracy be someone of Indian heritage. We wanted to use this seminal moment on Presidents' Day to highlight a host of others in the diaspora who also are in public service.

"These leaders are building a legacy for future generations, and one that extends beyond our community to all of the constituents and communities that they serve," he said in a statement.

The list also includes diplomats, legislators, heads of central banks and senior civil servants from countries with significant histories of diaspora migration, such as Australia, Canada, Singapore, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States.

Congressman Ami Bera, Chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia said that he is proud to be a leader in the Indian American community,

"It is an honour to be included on the 2021 Indiaspora Government Leaders List. As the longest-serving Indian-American Member of Congress, I am proud to be a leader in the Indian American community, which has become an integral part of American life and society", he said.

The list also includes immigrants from India, as well as professionals born in countries such as Singapore, South Africa, England, Canada and the US.

According to India's Ministry of External Affairs, With more than 32 million people of Indian origin or (PIOs) globally, Indians are the largest diaspora population in the world.

Biden Nominates At Least 20 Indian-Americans

US President-elect Joe Biden has nominated at least 20 Indian-Americans, including 13 women for key positions in his administration. The appointments come in line with his promise to incorporate more people of colour in his administration. In a first, the American administration would also include Kashmir-origin lawmakers.

(With PTI Inputs)