Indo-American Rohit Chopra Nominated As Chief Of CFPB In Joe Biden's Administration

Indo-American Rohit Chopra's nomination has been sent to the Senate for Director of Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection (CFPB). As per the official statement by the White House on Saturday, Chopra of the District of Columbia will assume the post of the Director, Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection for a term of five years.

Previously Chopra had served as a CFPB assistant director and as student loan ombudsperson after the agency was launched in 2011, reported ANI. Since 2018, he has served as a Federal Trade Commissioner and Special Advisor at the US Department of Education.

Rachel Leland Levine to be Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services, vice Brett Giroir; Victoria Nuland, of Virginia, to be the Under Secretary of State (Political Affairs), vice David Hale; and Julie A. Su, of California, to be Deputy Secretary of Labor, vice Patrick Pizzella are some of the other nominations that have been sent to the Senate.

Biden Nominates At Least 20 Indian-Americans

US President-elect Joe Biden has nominated at least 20 Indian-Americans, including 13 women for key positions in his administration. The appointments come in line with his promise to incorporate more people of colour in his administration. In a first, the American administration would also include Kashmir-origin lawmakers.

Topping the list is Neera Tanden, who has been nominated as Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget and Dr Vivek Murthy, who had been nominated as US Surgeon General. Others include Vanita Gupta, who has been chosen for the position of Associate Attorney General Department of Justice and Uzra Zeya who has been chosen as Undersecretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights. Mala Adiga has been appointed as Policy Director to the future First Lady Dr Jill Biden and Garima Verma would be the Digital Director of the Office of the First Lady, while Sabrina Singh has been named as her Deputy Press Secretary.

Biden Cancels Trump's Nomination

On February 6, Joe Biden withdrew the nomination of Indian-American Attorney Vijay Shanker to be an Associate Judge of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals. Former President Donald Trump on January 2 had renominated Shanker for this top judiciary position, two months after he lost the presidential elections.

(With ANI Inputs)