200 Wuhan Evacuees Set To Be Discharged From ITBP Facility In Manesar Today

A batch of 200 Wuhan evacuees, who had been quarantined at an Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) facility in Manesar, Haryana will be discharged on Tuesday after they tested negative for COVID-19 infection. There were more than 400 people who were quarantined at the facility after returning from Wuhan but were cleared after tests showed that they had not contracted the virus.

Relief and Joy...

Inmates at ITBP Quarantine facility, Chhawla, New Delhi happy after being declared negative in #coronavirus tests leave for their homes pic.twitter.com/qJV8xpV0AV — DD News (@DDNewslive) February 18, 2020

The Indian government conducted an evacuation of Indian students from Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, in the wake of the alarming escalation of the epidemic.

More people evacuated

The final samples of all the people quarantined at the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) facility in the national capital were collected by a team of doctors on Friday.

These people were brought from China to India after the outbreak of the coronavirus outbreak. The ITBP had made arrangements for food, bed, medicine and other requirements of all those housed at the quarantine centre.

A total of 650 people were brought back from Wuhan in China on February 1 and 2 in two 747 Boeing Air India aircraft after the novel Coronavirus outbreak. Among those quarantined were seven citizens of Maldives.

Earlier on Sunday, Vikram Misri, India's Ambassador to China has reiterated the country's support for China and its people at a time of crisis due to the spread of the Coronavirus. He also stated that the country will be supplying medicines to China to help the country combat the virus.'

On Monday, PM Modi wrote a letter to congratulate each and every member of the medical team who had assisted in the evacuation of Indians from Coronavirus hit Wuhan. The letter which was addressed to Manu Joseph, the Nursing Officer of Safdarjung Hospital, congratulated the medical staff for their "life-saving" efforts to help in the evacuation process.

