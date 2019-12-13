Sunny Deol Pays Tributes To Brave Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack On 18th Anniversary

The Parliament is often termed as the ‘Temple of democracy’ with the biggest decisions of the country being taken in the two Houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. However, the biggest institution of the country was jolted with a shocking terrorist attack in 2001, that left nine martyred. As the event marked its 18th anniversary on Friday, the ‘Shaheed’ were honoued by some of the well-known names of the country. One of them was Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Sunny Deol. The actor-politician paid his respects to the martyrs at the Parliament.

READ: Nation Salutes Courage Of Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack: President

On Friday, Sunny Deol shared an image on Twitter, where he is standing with folded hands and head bowed to a memorial of the martyrs, that has been decorated with flowers. "2001 में संसद पर हुए हमले में आतंकवादियों से लोहा लेते शहीद हुए देश के वीर जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। (I paid my tribute to the brave soldiers who scarificed their lives in the 2011 Parliament attack)

Here’s the post

READ: PM Modi, Amit Shah Pay Tributes On The 17th Anniversary Of Parliament Attack

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind had also expressed his respects to the martyrs. “A grateful nation salutes the exemplary valour and courage of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while defending the Parliament from terrorists on this day in 2001. We remain firm in our resolve to defeat and eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” The President tweeted on Wednesday.

A grateful nation salutes the exemplary valour and courage of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while defending the Parliament from terrorists on this day in 2001. We remain firm in our resolve to defeat and eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 13, 2019

READ: Dance Plus 5: Sunny Deol And Suniel Shetty Reminisce Their ‘Border’ Days On The Show

Terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had attacked the Parliament Complex on December 13, 2011. Nine persons including five Delhi Police personnel, a female Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper, two Parliament Security Service personnel and a gardener were martyred in the attack.

READ: Sunny Leone Performs Sunny Deol's Iconic 'dhai Kilo Haath' Dialogue, Watch Video