Sunny Leone Performs Sunny Deol's Iconic 'dhai Kilo Haath' Dialogue, Watch Video

Other than acting her and brilliant fashion sense, Sunny Leone is also known for her funny videos and snarky social media posts. The actor who is known for her popular dance numbers in Bollywood recently featured at an event. During the event, Sunny left the audiences in splits thanks to her sense of humour. She was seen humorously repeating Sunny Deol's popular line, dhai kilo ka haath.

Sunny Leone recites Sunny Deol's iconic dialogue, dhai kilo ka haath



Sunny Leone has made audiences laugh after acting in certain comedy movies. At the event, Sunny made everyone, including the host, burst out into laughter and applause. Sunny did this by repeating Sunny Deol's iconic and popular line, "Yeh dhai kilo ka haath jab kisi pe padta hai, toh aadmi uthta nahi, uth jaata hai." (When I hit someone with my 2.5 Kg hand, people do not wake up, they die)

The way Sunny Leone said the dialogue was unexpected and hilarious, making the audience and the host burst into laughter. A video of the event also surfaced online, shared by the paparazzi Manav Manglani. The actor was seen wearing a glittering silver sequined dress during the event. She had also curled her hair and was wearing a pair of high heels. Check out the video of Sunny Leone saying Sunny Deol's iconic dialogue below.

Sunny Leone also made her first appearance in a Malayalam film this year. She is about to make her Malayalam debut in the movie Rangeela, which is still being filmed. Other than that, Sunny is also set to feature in two upcoming Tamil films. She will be playing the lead role in the Tamil historical period drama Veeramadevi. However, the movie had finished filming back in 2018 and even had a trailer dropped online, and yet there is no release date scheduled for the movie. She is also set to feature in the upcoming Tamil movie, Koka Kola.

