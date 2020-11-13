23.41 Lakh Indians Repatriated Under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA Spokesman Anurag Srivastava

Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava on Thursday held a virtual media briefing apprising over the Vande Bharat Mission, Pakistan releasing a book on the Most Wanted High Profile Terrorists and the plight of minorities in Pakistan.

Speaking about the Vande Bharat Mission, the MEA Spokesperson said that the Indian government started Phase 8 of the mission and near about eighty thousand Indian nationals have been repatriated through 436 international flights from 22 countries in first 10 days of the month. The Vande Bharat Mission, which was started on May 7 amid the peak of COVID-19 to repatriate the Indians stranded in different parts of the world, has brought back a total of 23.41 lakh Indians from across the world. In the last month, over 1,057 international flights have been operated from 24 nations, reaching 22 airports across India and repatriating an estimated 1,95,000 people.

Pakistan releases book on Mumbai attack

Replying to a question on Pakistan Federal Investigative Agency releasing the book on Most Wanted High Profile Terrorists’ listing several Pakistani nationals involved in the Mumbai terror attacks, the spokesperson pointing out glaring omissions of key masterminds of the 26/11 attack in the book. He said that the 26/11 terror attack was planned, executed and launched from Pakistan’s territory while adding that Pakistan possesses all the necessary information and evidence on the conspirators and facilitators of the Mumbai terror attack based in Pakistan. He called it a matter of serious concern that, despite Pakistan's own public acknowledgement as well as the availability of all necessary evidence, including that shared by India, Pakistan is yet to show sincerity in delivering justice to the Mumbai attack victim and their families.

He also asserted India's constant warnings to Pakistan to give up its obfuscation and sluggish actions in discharging its international obligations in the Mumbai terror attacks trial. Several other countries have also called upon Pakistan to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of the dastardly terror attacks to justice, he added.

READ | Pakistan Opens Unprovoked Fire Across LoC; 3 Indian Army Soldiers Martyred

READ | Pakistan Is Yet To Show Sincerity In Delivering Justice To The Kin Of 26/11 Victims: MEA

Minorities continue to suffer in Pakistan

The sufferings of religious minorities in Pakistan continue to persist as there have been incidents of violence against the minorities, abduction of girls from the minority community, forceful conversions, or the vandalism of religious institutions have been reported frequently.

While replying to a query on the media reports of killing of an 82-year-old Ahmadi man shot allegedly because of his faith, Srivastava called it a sad reflection on the state of minorities of Pakistan. He said India has been constantly raising the issue on international forums and with the government of Pakistan.

Earlier in November, an ancient Hindu temple was vandalised in Pakistan's Karachi. It was the third such incident in 25 days perpetrated against the Hindu religious institutions in Pakistan.

The persecution of religious minorities has been manifested in various forms of targeted violence, mass murders, extrajudicial killings, abduction, rapes, forced conversion, etc. Pakistani Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Ahmadiyyas, and Shias have been the most persecuted minorities in Pakistan which have suffered religious hatred at the hands of the majority.

(with inputs from agencies)