Pakistan Opens Unprovoked Fire Across LoC; 3 Indian Army Soldiers Martyred

The Pakistani Army opened unprovoked fire across the Line of Control (LoC) at different places on Friday. The ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Army has resulted in three Indian Army soldiers attaining martyrdom. Two jawans have been martyred in the Uri sector along LoC where 3 civilians were killed whereas one soldier laid down his life in the Gurez sector amid the heavy shelling. SI Rakesh Dobhal deployed at the BSF artillery battery at the LoC in Nowgam Sector of Kupwara district laid down his life after sustaining a head injury during the ceasefire violation at 1315 hours on Friday.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Keran sector of Kupwara, earlier today.



During the retaliation by the Indian Army, 7-8 Pakistan Army soldiers have been killed, ANI sources informed. The list of casualties on the Pakistani side includes 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes.

7-8 Pakistan Army soldiers killed in retaliatory firing by Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations from across Line of Control. The list of Pakistan Army soldiers killed includes 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes: Indian Army sources — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2020

Three Indian Army soldiers killed in two separate locations in Jammu and Kashmir while foiling infiltration bids by Pakistan-backed terrorists & during ceasefire violation by Pakistan. Two soldiers were killed in Uri sector while one was killed in the Gurez sector: Army sources — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2020

The Pakistani Army violated ceasefire in the Kupwara District along the LoC, as a result of which, mobile internet services have been snapped in the region. While no loss of life or property has been reported from the region so far, civilians have been rushed to safehouses. The unprovoked fire by the Pakistani Army along the LoC in Sawzian sector of Poonch district has caused injuries to six civilians in the region. The Indian Army has been retaliating effectively.

In the Gurez sector, five civilians have been injured due to the unprovoked fire. The Indian Army has also foiled an attempted infiltration bid on Friday. This is the second such instance within a week, with the previous attempt being foiled on the intervening night of November 7-8 in which three terrorists were killed and four Indian Army soldiers were martyred.

'They fired mortars and other weapons'

“Suspicious movement was observed by own troops at the forward posts along the LoC in Keran sector (in north Kashmir''s Kupwara district) today. The suspected infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops,” PTI quoted Srinagar- based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia. “They fired mortars and other weapons. Befitting response is being given,” Col Kalia added.

Pakistan continues to repeatedly violate the ceasefire despite the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding between the two neighbouring countries. As per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement on October 23, Pakistan has carried out 3,800 unprovoked ceasefire violations so far in 2020 itself. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had informed that India has regularly taken up these violations with Pakistan through diplomatic channels. Srivastava had also stated that there have been attempts to drop arms and ammunition close to the LoC in the garb of civilian activities.

He had also accused Pakistan of using drones and quadcopters for smuggling of arms and narcotic substances across the International Border (IB). “Such violations are regularly highlighted to Pakistan through diplomatic channels and at the regular DGMO level talks,” Mr Srivastava had said.

