Pakistan Is Yet To Show Sincerity In Delivering Justice To The Kin Of 26/11 Victims: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday slammed Pakistan for its "dilatory tactics" in bringing the perpetrators of the 26/11 terror attack to justice. Addressing a press briefing, MEA official spokesperson was responding to Pakistan's Federal Investigative Agency including some accused in the 26/11 terror attack in its list of wanted terrorists. Reportedly, the Pakistani terrorists named in the list are Muhammad Amjad Khan and Muhammad Sabir of Multan, Shahid Gafoor from Bahawalpur, Muhammad Usman from Sahiwal district, Ateeq-Ur-Rehman from Lahore district, Riaz Ahmad from Hafizabad, Muhammad Mushtaq from Gujranwala district, Muhammad Naeem from Dera Ghazi Khan district, Abdul Shakoor from Sargodha district, Muhammad Usman from Lodhran district and Shakil Ahmad from Rahim Yar Khan district.

Maintaining that the 26/11 terror attack was "planned, executed and launched from Pakistan's territory", Srivastava lamented that the names of the masterminds and key conspirators had been omitted in the list. He added that the Imran Khan-led government was not sincere in acting on the available evidence. The MEA spokesperson recalled that many other countries had pressed Pakistan for speedy justice in this case.

MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava remarked, "We have seen media reports in Pakistan about Pakistan's Federal Investigative Agency releasing an updated book about most wanted high-profile terrorists listing several Pakistani nationals involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attack. While the list includes a select few members of the Lashkar-e-Toiba- an UN-designated terror entity based in Pakistan including the crew members of the boats used to execute the 16/11 attack, it glaringly omits the masterminds and key conspirators of this heinous terror attack. It is a fact that the 26/11 terror attack was planned, executed and launched from Pakistan's territory."

"The list makes it clear that Pakistan possesses all the necessary information and evidence on the conspirators and facilitators of the Mumbai terror attack based in Pakistan. The government of India has repeatedly called upon the government of Pakistan to give up its obfuscation and dilatory tactics in discharging its international obligations in the Mumbai attack trial. Several other countries have also called upon Pakistan to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of this terror attack to justice. It is a matter of serious concern that despite its own public acknowledgement as well as the availability of all necessary evidence including that shared by India, Pakistan is yet to show sincerity in delivering justice to the families of 166 victims from 15 countries across the globe even as we near the 12th anniversary of the attacks," he added.

