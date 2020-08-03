28 Member Citizen's Body Writes To CM Banerjee, Alleges Govt Allowed Congregation On Eid

A group of citizens or apolitical citizens as they call them, from Kolkata have written an open letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging and questioning how the government permitted mass congregation during Eid-ul-Adha namaaz across the state on Saturday.

"We have noted with disappointment how congregational Eid ul Adha namaaz was permitted across Bengal on Saturday morning. We feel that permission of this nature goes against the spirit of social distancing." wrote Mudar Patheriya, one of the members who have written the letter.

The letter which had multiple points, went to state in its third point that it is not mandatory to perform the eid prayer at a masjid.

"Perform of Eid namaaz at the masjid is preferred but is not mandatory and the same could have been observed at home. A permission of this nature serves as a dangerous precedent, which can open the floodgates for permissions to congregational religious activities of all kinds, potentially enhancing the risk of public infection." went on to read the letter to Mamata Banerjee.

The letter ends with a request not to permit congregational prayers or worship as long as the COVID-19 pandemic is still there. Out of the 28 signatories of the letter are Mudar Patheriya, social worker and eminent artist Wasim Kapoor. Even as the letter alleged gathering of devotees, the state, however, did not allow Eid congregations in large numbers, nor were reports of violation seen on Eid.The iconic Eid prayers of Red road which take place every year did not take place this time due to the pandemic.

