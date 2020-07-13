West Bengal: BJP Seeks CBI Probe In Hemtabad MLA's Death Case, Writes To Governor Dhankar

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Bengal unit on Monday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the "cold-blooded murder" of Debendra Nath Ray, their MLA from West Bengal’s Hemtabad. Not only an 'impartial probe', BJP also called for a 12-hour shutdown or bandh in all districts of North Bengal tomorrow.

The Bengal in-charge of the party, Dilip Ghosh led a rally against the alleged murder where he called for tomorrow's North Bengal shutdown. Ghosh also led a delegation of senior leaders to the Governor's residence and officially asked for CBI enquiry.

In the letter to Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, Dilip Ghosh stated that he cannot 'trust' the Bengal police for an impartial probe.

"We condemn this gruesome incident of death of Shri Debendranath Roy MLA of BJP in mysterious circumstances, and we strongly demand CBI investigation into the entire matter. The State police cannot be trusted for an impartial investigation, as the records of earlier 104 killings exhibit. We earnestly request you initiate appropriate measures towards rule of law and justice in the State of West Bengal." said Dilip Ghosh in his letter to Dhankar.

As BJP asked for the central agency to intervene, Trinamool's senior minister Firhad Hakim thought Bengal police was more than capable to continue the probe.

The TMC senior leader rejected BJP's theory for a CBI inquiry into the incident, saying the West Bengal Police and CID were efficient enough to probe the matter. The state Government of West Bengal had handed over the probe to the state run CID from West Bengal police on Monday.

On Monday morning, the hanging body of a BJP MLA was found from Hemtabad in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal on Monday. The lawmaker Debendra Nath Roy's body was found hanging in Bindal village. Roy was earlier a CPI(M) MLA but had changed camps and joined BJP in 2019.

