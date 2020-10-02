Dream11 IPL 2020: BCCI To Ban Players From Tournament For Bio-bubble Violation

The players playing in the Dream 11 IPL 2020 will be removed from the tournament and their teams will pay a heavy fine of Rs 1 crore if they breach the bio-bubble put in place for the tournament. All the participating teams will also face a deduction in points if their players breach the bio-bubble.

Players could be fined as much as 3000 AED

In a notification sent to all the eight participating franchises by the BCCI, a player will have to undergo a six-day quarantine for an "unauthorised departure" from the bubble, a PTI report said. It will be a one-match suspension if it is a second offence and a third violation will lead to his removal from the tournament with no replacement to be provided, the notification says.

The players could be fined as much 3000 AED (60,000 INR approx) for not completing their daily health passport, not wearing GPS tracker and missing a scheduled COVID-19 test. The same rules apply to family members and team officials. All players and support staff are being tested every fifth day of the tournament in the UAE. The team officials too, need to be very careful in ensuring that the strict bio-bubble is not breached.

If a franchise allows "any person into the bubble to interact with players/support staff", it will have to pay a fine of Rs 1 crore at the first offence, a point will be deducted at the second offence and two points (equivalent to one win) for the third violation. In an unlikely but possible scenario when a team is unable to field a playing XI as less than 12 players are available, the BCCI will try to reschedule and if that is not possible, the match would be deemed lost. Teams also face a BCCI inquiry in case of repeated violations of health and safety calls put in place for the event taking place amid the pandemic.

READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma joins prestigious 5000-run club after knock against Punjab

READ | IPL 2020: Mohammed Shami hits the 'Bullseye' to send Suryakumar Yadav packing back

KM Asif did not break bubble: Chennai team CEO

There have been no positive cases reported ever since 13 members of the Chennai squad, including two players, failed their COVID tests and recovered after the mandatory quarantine.

Earlier, Chennai team CEO Kasi Viswanathan rubbished claims of pacer KM Asif breaking the bio bubble to go to the reception area of the team hotel in Dubai to get spare keys for his room. Speaking to ANI, the CEO said that there is a separate area in the lobby which caters to the players, and all of the staff working there are being tested regularly to avoid any case of infection. The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over a million lives globally since its inception in China's Wuhan.

READ | IPL 2020: Skipper Rohit Sharma hails Mumbai's convincing win over Punjab

READ | IPL 2020: Brad Hogg hails youngsters Mavi & Nagarkoti for derailing Rajasthan's run chase

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.