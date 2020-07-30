3 Indian Army Jawans Martyred In Ambush By Terrorists In Manipur's Chandel District

Three personnel from four Assam Rifles unit lost their lives and at least five were injured in an ambush by terrorists from the local group of People’s Liberation Army in Chandel district, Manipur, near the border with Myanmar on Wednesday evening July 29, as per sources. The terrorists first carried out an IED blast and then fired at the troops. Additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area which is 100 km from Imphal, the sources informed.

The Assam Rifles unit had launched an area domination patrol at Khongtal, Chandel district, Manipur at 6:45 PM, and when the ADP was returning back, insurgents detonated an IED followed by firing (approx 100 km South of Imphal).

It is long suspected that the separatist outfit (PLA) covertly receives regular financial aid and weapons from China, which has helped it in sustaining its network in the north-east of India. The financial aid has been among the many factors behind the sustained insurgency in the frontier region for several decades, according to Indian intelligence agencies. Assam Rifles alone is estimated to have lost more than 750 personnel and officers in the battle against insurgency in the region, since Independence, as per the government data.

