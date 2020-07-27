EXCLUSIVE: Pak Loses 1 Soldier & 8 Soldiers Hurt; India Chokes Arms Supply Of Terrorists

As Pakistan continues with its tactics of providing fire cover to terrorists as they attempt to infiltrate from the Line of Control (LoC), Republic TV has learnt from reliable sources that in the retaliation to the ceasefire violation on Monday, the Pakistan Army has lost one soldier and eight others were injured. Top sources have confirmed that this has been the biggest blow in the last few weeks. In fact, Republic TV can now confirm that one Pakistani soldier was killed in Bhimber, one was injured in Hajipir, five of them were injured in Poonch, one in Rakh Chikri, and one soldier was injured in Padhar area.

'Pakistan is clearly getting desperate'

Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation earlier today. They were mainly targeting Indian villages in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army effectively responded in Hajipur, Poonch, Chhamb, and Rakh Chikri sectors. Earlier this month, Pakistan Army lost two soldiers of 10 Baluch in strong retaliation to the ceasefire violation. Pakistani Army posts were destroyed in the Rakh Chikri area.

"With nine days to go for the first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan is clearly getting desperate. Take a look at the number of terrorists that have been gunned down in the last one year. Not just that there has been a drastic decrease in the recruitment level. What has changed on the ground is the environment. Local awam have realised that it is futile to pick the gun," said a source within the security apparatus.

An interesting figure that was shared by the source was regarding access to arms and ammunition. "We have been successful in choking the supply of weapons to the terrorists. This is evident in the recoveries that have been made so far. Most of the recoveries have been pistols and not rifles. That in itself is an indication of what is happening on the ground," top sources within the government say that 40% of the recoveries are pistols.

The same sentiment was also echoed by General Officer Commanding 15 Corps Lt. General BS Raju. "I think we have reached the stage where I can say with some satisfaction that we have been able to reduce the level of violence. In the last 6 months plus, close to around 130 terrorists have been neutralized and that has brought in some sense of normalcy in the entire Valley, specifically in South Kashmir. Even on the LC, we have been very successful in putting up a very strong grid which is ensuring that there is not too much infiltration."

Talking about the situation in South Kashmir, Lt. General BS Raju said, "The situation in South Kashmir is much better than what it was three years back. That was the post-Burhan Wani era. I think a lot of water has flown in the Jhelum."

(Image credits: PTI)