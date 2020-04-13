India's Covid Cases Rise To 9152 & Death Toll To 308 As Testing Increases To 1.95 Lakhs

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 9,000 mark, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the latest update, the number of total cases in the country has climbed to 9,152, while the death toll stands at 308.

State-wise breakup

Cases surge past 9000 mark

On Sunday evening, the Indian Council for Medical Research has put out data saying that there had been 1.95 lakh tests conducted till 9 pm that night, of which 8312 people had tested positive, with 15,583 of those tests, or roughly eight percent of the tests being conducted on that Sunday itself.

Earlier on Sunday, the top health research body said that no vaccine has yet been developed for the treatment of Coronavirus. However, over 40 vaccines are under various stages of development but none have reached the final stage. Speaking to media, Dr Manoj Murhekar of ICMR said, "More than 40 vaccines are under development but none have reached the next stage. As of now, there is no vaccine."

National lockdown

The country currently is in a 21 day lockdown period that was announced by PM Modi on March 24 and on Saturday, PM Modi met with the Chief Ministers of all states via videoconference in order to assess the situation and take a decision regarding the extension of a lockdown. Multiple states such as Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra have already announced an extension till April 30.

During the meeting on Saturday, PM stressed that the next three-four weeks will be critical to determine the impact of steps taken till now to curb the spread of the virus. He suggested specific measures for agriculture and allied sector including modification of APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) laws to facilitate the sale of farm produce. Such steps will help farmers sell products at their doorstep, PM said.

According to a government statement, the PM categorically assured that India has adequate supplies of essential medicines and said that measures are being taken to ensure the availability of protective gear and critical equipment for all front-line workers. He also gave a stern message against black marketing and hoarding.

