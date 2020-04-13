Visakhapatnam Commissioner Resumes Duty Within 22 Days Of Giving Birth; Joins Covid Battle

Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, showing utmost dedication to her duty and setting an example to others during the COVID-19 crisis, G Srijana, Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), has returned to work within just 22 days of giving birth to a baby. The GVMC Commissioner said that she was thankful to her family for supporting her decision to return to duty and taking care of the child while she is in the office.

Speaking to the media Srijana said, "There is no particular reason for which I returned but these are extraordinary circumstances that we are living in. It is like a call of duty for me. As a human being, it is my response to be of some help to the administration. I felt that this is the time we should all stand together and be of strength to each other."

READ | Punjab CM: 'ASI Harjeet Singh Successfully Undergoes Surgery To Repair His Severed Wrist'

She further added that she was learning time management and trying to manage both the responsibilities of being a mother and helping in the administrative work since her return.

"It was a personal choice, nobody forced me to come back and join the duty but I did so after consulting my husband and family. I thank them for supporting my decision and taking care of the baby while I am in the office. I had never thought I would be cutting short my leave to rejoin duty instead of being with my child. But these are difficult circumstances and I thought if my presence can help even one person it would be worth it," Srijana added.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Warns Centre Of 'foreign Interests Taking Over Indian Cos' Amid COVID Crisis

COVID-19 Outbreak

Andhra Pradesh so far has 381 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with six deaths being reported due to the disease in the state. Meanwhile, with 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8447, including 764 cured and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

READ | Maha Govt Cancels 2nd Semester Exams For Class 9 & 11; Scraps Last Board Exam Of Class 10

READ | Nagaland Registers First COVID-19 Case; Patient Undergoing Treatment At Hospital In Assam

(with ANI inputs)