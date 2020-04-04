Coronavirus: 42 Per Cent Positive Patients In India Belong To 21-40 Age Bracket

Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal said on Saturday that 42 per cent of COVID-19 patients in the country belong to 21-40 years age bracket.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Aggarwal said, "Nine per cent COVID-19 patients belong to 0-20 years age, 42 per cent patients belong to 21-40 years age, 33 per cent cases pertain to patients between 41-60 years age, and 17 per cent patients have crossed 60 years age."

Lav added that 1,023 COVID-19 cases linked to Tableeghi Jamaat have been reported from 17 states across India. Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, informed that around 22,000 Tableeghi Jamaat workers and their contacts have been traced and kept under quarantine.

"Through a massive effort around 22,000 Tableeghi Jamaat workers and their contacts have been quarantined," she said. She added that the Centre and state authorities will continue with strict enforcement of the lockdown measures to "break the chain of COVID".

30 per cent of India's total COVID-19 cases linked to Tablighi Jamat

The number of Coronavirus cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz stands at 1,032 so far, constituting nearly 30% of all COVID-19 cases in the country, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday. The total number of positive cases in India has soared by 601 to reach 2,902.

Twelve people have died due to the virus since Friday, taking the death toll to 68, the Ministry further informed. 183 people have either recovered or discharged.

"Till now we have found cases related to Tableeghi Jamaat from 17 states, 1,023 Coronavirus positive cases have been found to be linked to this event. Out of the total cases in the country, around 30% are linked to one particular place," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said.

