Maharashtra Health Minister Hints At Phase-wise Relaxation Of Lockdown After April 14

Even as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to soar across India, with more than 500 cases being reported in Maharashtra, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday stated that the government is discussing whether to give phase-wise relaxation after April 14.

The Prime Minister had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown across the country till April 14 to restrict the transmission of Coronavirus. However, Tope added that the relaxation will only be possible if the people cooperate and maintain discipline.

At present, Maharashtra has reported 423 Coronavirus cases and the most number of deaths (19) across the country.

Maharashtra CM addresses the state

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday briefed the state on the present situation in the state. Thackeray informed that the government has increased the testing of patients across the state and also informed that several hospitals dedicated to COVID-19 have been set up in Mumbai. He urged citizens experiencing symptoms of the virus to visit the designated hospitals only to restrict the transmission to doctors and healthcare workers in other hospitals.

Highlighting the measures taken for migrant labourers in Maharashtra and dedicated COVID hospitals, CM Thackeray said, "I also want to mention that people from all religions have come together to fight this crisis. I have been in touch with the Prime Minister. Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar too had me called me today. All religious leaders have also come together. All sportspersons, celebrities, respected persons and everyone is contributing in their own way."

Maharashtra govt launches online self-assessment tool

The state government has also collaborated with Apollo 24x7 and launched an online tool, which is available at https://covid-19.maharashtra.gov.in/, to help people assess their symptoms at home. Immediate medical advice and other relevant contact information are also available on this link, the official release said.

As per the guidelines issued by the WHO and Government of India, persons experiencing mild symptoms associated with coronavirus infection are required to self-quarantine or report to a hospital if their condition worsens.

