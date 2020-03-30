Coronavirus Outbreak: 49 Positive Cases So Far, 11644 Travellers Under Surveillance In J&K

With eleven more cases in a single day, COVID-19 positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 49 on Monday, of which two have died and two recovered.

Earlier in the day, J&K government spokesman Rohit Kansal tweeted, "No new cases in Kashmir division, in Jammu Division 3 new positive cases. Total for J&K now 41". In the afternoon, Kansal tweeted, "Four more cases detected positive in Kashmir. 2 each from Shopian and Srinagar. All contacts of previous positive cases. Contact tracing working on ground".

On late Monday evening, Kansal then tweeted, “Just Now: Another positive case reported by SKIMS Soura. Total 49.”

355 in hospital isolation

“Till date 11,644 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance which also includes 355 persons who are in hospital isolation and hospital quarantine. 722 samples have been sent for testing of which 659 have tested as negative and 15 reports are awaited till March 30,” an official said.

Govt sanctions Rs 17.65 Cr for registered construction workers

The J&K government has sanctioned Rs 17.65 crore for construction workers registered with the J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board who have been left without any work due to coronavirus lockdown. Accordingly, the government has sanctioned Rs 1,000 each in favour of active registered construction workers. The amount shall reach the beneficiary through DBT (Direct-benefit-transfer) mode for purchase of essential commodities out of the cess fund available with the Board.

Two villages declared red zones

Invoking prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, Disaster Management Act and The Epidemic Disease Act, the Shopian District Magistrate said that there would be no inward and outward movement of any person from the villages declared red zones and the people would stay in their homes to ensure complete lockdown. The DM issued an order according to which Ramnagri and Sedow now fall in red zone category while adjoining villages of these tehsils have been declared buffer zones, for the safety and well being of the general public.

