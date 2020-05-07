500 Kg Of PTBC Chemical To Be Airlifted From Daman To Neutralize Gas Leak In Vizag

After the tragic gas leak incident in Vishakhapatnam, Gujarat Chief Minister's Secretary Ashwani Kumar has informed that 500 kg of Para-tertiary catechol (PTBC) will be airlifted from Daman by the Andhra Pradesh government. The chemical will be used to neutralise the Steyrene gas leakage which has claimed 11 lives so far. Kumar also added that on the request of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Gujarat Chief Minister gave orders to chemical companies in Vapi to send PTBC chemical to Daman by road.

According to the latest update, 11 people have been killed while 20 remain in critical condition after they were exposed to the gas leakage. The gas is believed to have an impact till 1.5 km of the factory where the incident happened. Andhra Pradesh DGP Damodar Goutam Sawang had earlier informed ANI that around 800 people were shifted to hospital and many have been discharged. He added that drinking lots of water is one of the antidotes to the gas.

Ex-gratia announced

Meanwhile, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the kin of deceased and Rs 10 lakh to those residing in the vicinity of the factory. He has also stated that an investigation is underway and promised of strict action against the factory and its owners. The AP Chief Minister has also assured jobs for those affected.

Gas leak in Vishakhapatnam

11 people have been killed and nealry 250 have been hospitalized after a chemical gas leakage at the LG Polymers factory in RR Venkatapuram village in Vishakapatnam on Thursday. The gas leaked is believed to be Steyrene gas which affects the Central Nervous System of a human body and is suspected to have happened between 3 am and 4 am. Residents of the vicinity have been evacuated, however, the number of casualties is expected to rise.

The NDRF teams have neutralised the gas and FIR has been registered. Minister for Industries Mekapati Gowtham Reddy informed that a help-desk was set-up to assist the rescue operations in Vishakapatnam. The Minister asked the people not to panic and reassured that a team from the department was on the site and was manning the operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) following the tragedy.

