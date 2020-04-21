522 New Cases Propel Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally To 5218; 722 Persons Recover

After 552 new confirmed novel coronavirus cases were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, the state's COVID-19 tally surged to 5,218. Moreover, 19 patients- 12 from Mumbai, three from Pune, two from Thane and one case each from Sangli and Pimpri-Chinchwad passed away in the day propelling Maharashtra's death toll to 251. 63% of the deceased individuals had high-risk co-morbidities. With 3451 cases and 151 casualties, Mumbai continues to be a major COVID-19 hotspot in the state.

In a positive development, 150 persons were discharged from hospital on Tuesday, taking the tally of recovered individuals to 722. A total of 83,111 samples have been collected so far. Presently, there are 432 active containment zones in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the state Public Health Department stressed that there was no scientific basis for a sanitation tunnel whereby disinfectants are sprayed on people. It stated that this could result in adverse consequences besides giving a false sense of security.

Maharashtra government allows partial resumption of economic activities

Addressing the people of Maharashtra on April 19, CM Uddhav Thackeray explained the contours of the partial resumption of economic activities in the state from April 20 amid the nationwide lockdown. Mentioning that three zones namely- Red zone, Orange zone, and Green zone had been demarcated on the basis of the number of COVID-19 cases, he revealed that economic activities in a limited manner will be permitted in the Green and Orange zones. However, he clarified that the movement of workers and inter-district travel will not be allowed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government amended its lockdown guidelines taking into account an increase in the number of commuters. It directed that the relaxation in the guidelines would not be applicable in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune Metropolitan Region. This decision was taken in an endeavour to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

it is hereby directed in so far as Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR) area is concerned the orders issued on 17th April 2020 shall not apply and the position prevailing prior to the issuance of 17th April 2020 Order shall be reinstated. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/bYxO0xg20I — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 21, 2020

