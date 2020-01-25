54 Civilians Will Be Conferred With Jeevan Raksha Padak Awards On R-Day

Jeevan Raksha Padak awards, the highest civilian awards will be bestowed upon 54 persons on the occasion of Republic Day. The awards were instituted in 1961 and are given for a meritorious act of humane nature in saving the life of a person in cases like drowning, accidents, fire incidents, electrocution, natural calamities, rescue operation in mines etc.

The award is given in three categories; Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and Jeevan Raksha Padak, and people of all walks of life are eligible for these awards, which can also be conferred posthumously.Out of the 54 persons, seven have been awarded the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, eight Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and 39 Jeevan Raksha Padak. Five awards are posthumous. These awards is presented in the form of a medallion and a certificate.

Jeevan Raksha Padak award recipients

The seven persons who have been awarded the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak are Firoos. E.P. (Posthumous) from Kerala, Mahesh Pandurang Sable from Maharashtra, Spainlinos.L.Gadew (Posthumous) from Meghalaya, Lalrempuia (Posthumous) from Mizoram, Manjeet Singh (Posthumous) from Haryana, Packiya Raj M from Jammu and Kashmir and Jagbir Singh (Posthumous) from Haryana.

J&K Police conferred with maximum number of gallantry honours

Apart from the real life superheros in the civilian category the police personnel will also be honoured with Gallantry awards on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. This year Jammu and Kashmir Police has been given the maximum number of gallantry honours with 108 medals, followed by the CRPF 76, on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, according to an official order on Saturday. The Union Territory police, thickly involved in counter-terrorism operations in the Kashmir Valley, has also bagged three top President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) while one has been accorded to the CRPF (posthumously), a Union home ministry order said.

A total of 105 Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) and three PPMG have been given to the JKP followed by 75 PMG to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) that is also deployed in the UT for counter-terror duties. Jharkhand Police has been given 33 PMG. The medals are declared biannually on the eve of Republic Day and Independence Day.

