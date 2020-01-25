Republic Day Celebration In Chennai: Where To Go To Celebrate R-Day

The Republic Day of India memorialises the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect by replacing the Government of India Act 1935 on January 26, 1950. The date 26 January was also chosen to honour the memory of the declaration of independence of 1930. In every state capital, there is a celebration of Republic Day with various performances and Parade. Read more to know the celebration in Chennai.

Republic day celebration on Kamarajar Road

This year the Republic Day celebration will be held on Kamarajar Road. Rehearsal for Republic Day Parade and celebration also took place on Thursday morning here. Reportedly, the rehearsal started nearly around 7 am at Light House and proceeded towards Gandhi Square. The parade took the route of the actual parade.

Uniformed personnel of defence, persons from the police units, Fire and Rescue Services, NCC cadets and NSS volunteers participated in the rehearsal program. Many teams from schools and colleges also performed cultural programs at the venue for the rehearsal of celebration. Also, the city Traffic Police have already announced traffic diversion to be implemented on Republic Day which falls on Sunday.

Diversion in routes

Chennai city traffic police said that diversions will be in place on January 20, 22, 23 and on 26, Republic Day. The vehicular movement will be completely prohibited from Santhome church to the War Memorial on Kamarajar Salai from 6 am to 10 pm on these four days. The entry of vehicles towards War Memorial from Walajah point-Anna Salai junction will be completely prohibited.

15,000 cops deployed in Chennai for Republic Day

For the past three days, the city police have been on an alert carrying out raids and security drills to ensure fool-proof security for the day. Nearly 15,000 police personnel have been deployed at various places and 1.5 lakh personnel will be on security duty across the State. Many districts in the south have been placed on alert and additional forces have been allotted there. Tomorrow at 8 am, Governor Banwarilal Purohit will be hoisting the National Flag near Mahatma Gandhi Statue at Marina Beach in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and other top officials.

