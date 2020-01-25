Republic Day 2020 In Jammu And Kashmir: Know Details

The 71st Republic Day celebration in Jammu and Kashmir is reportedly going to be grand and will attract huge public participation. According to reports, the government officials have deployed tight security across the valley to ensure a smooth and peaceful Republic Day celebration in Jammu and Kashmir.

It will be the first Republic day celebration in the valley after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was withdrawn on August 5, 2019. Apart from tight security, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir has made sure to provide basic amenities to all the attendees of the Republic day 2020 celebrations. Here is all you need to know about the Republic Day celebration in Jammu and Kashmir.

Where to celebrate Republic Day in Jammu and Kashmir

According to reports, the biggest celebration in the valley will be hosted at the MA Stadium in Jammu. The Republic Day celebration at the MA Stadium will reportedly be attended by Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu. According to reports, the Lieutenant will unfurl the flag at 9:50 in the morning. Apart from the Chief Secretary, Administrative Secretary and leaders of political parties, members of civil society and citizens will also be present in the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the officials are making sure the Republic day event is carried out at the stadium without a hassle. For which, the authorities have taken care of parking and seating arrangements with precision. If the reports are to go by, a cultural program is also scheduled. These programs, to be performed by students, are expected to attract a large number of students and youngsters to the Republic Day celebration in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, in the run-up to the 71st Republic Day celebrations, the army's Rashtriya Rifles on Saturday organised a five-km marathon "Run for Fun" in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

Promo Image Courtesy: Photo by Anand Thakur on Unsplash