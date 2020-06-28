5493 New COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra Propel Tally To 1,64,626; 52.59% Patients Recover

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally soared to 1,64,626 after 5,493 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, June 28. There are 70,607 active cases in the state. With 2330 patients being discharged in the day, the total number of recovered rose to 86,575. 175 deaths have been reported on Sunday comprising 60 deaths that have occurred in the last 48 hours and 96 from the previous period. Overall, this includes 87 deaths from Mumbai, 26 from Thane, 20 from Pune, 8 from Nashik, 6 from Jalgaon, 4 from Solapur and one each from Jalna, Amravati, Yavatmal, Ratnagiri, and Sangli propelling the state's fatality toll to 7,429.

Currently, the state's COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate stands at 17.82%, 52.59%, and 4.51% respectively. So far, a total of 9,23,502 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus. While 5,70,475 persons are in home quarantine, 37,350 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres.

The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 164626. Today,newly 5493 patients have been identified as positive.Also newly 2330 patients have been cured today,totally 86575 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 70607. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) June 28, 2020

Lockdown to continue in Maharashtra post-June 30

Addressing the people of Maharashtra earlier in the day, CM Uddhav Thackeray cautioned them against taking the threat of COVID-19 very lightly. While mentioning that shops, offices, and barber shops have been opened after due precautions, he admitted that the lockdown would continue to prevail in the state post-June 30. Stressing that 'Mission Begin Again' did not imply that the danger of the virus was over, he appealed to the people to go out only for essential purposes.

On this occasion, Thackeray advised people to take precautions such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Revealing that he was receiving demands for imposing lockdown again, the Maharashtra CM observed that this decision depended on how the people conducted themselves. He hinted at the possibility of the administration imposing a lockdown in specific areas where the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing.

The Maharashtra CM remarked, "Some people think that everything is over now. People are not wearing masks at vegetable markets. Please do not fall prey to COVID-19 by your own mistake. You should observe basic precautions such as wearing masks and social distancing. We have given permission to morning walk, exercise for health reasons. As we have opened up some activities, the number of cases is rising. I am facing demands to allow lockdown to be imposed again. You have to decide whether a lockdown needs to be imposed. If you go out without reason and crowd places leading an increase in cases, then we will be back to square one. If I feel that the crowds and cases are increasing, I have told the administrators that it might be necessary to impose lockdown in some places."

