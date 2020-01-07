BJP Leaders Welcome Nirbhaya Verdict, Call It An 'empowering Decision' For Indian Women

Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday welcomed the Patiala House Court's decision to issue a death warrant for the execution of the 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case.

G Kishan Reddy, MoS Home on Court's verdict in 2012 Delhi gangrape case: Wait of the people for justice is over today. It's not about execution of convicts, but the decision shows that there should be zero tolerance for such crimes. Judgement should be delivered at earliest pic.twitter.com/NKMfMtEnnX — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

In his statement given to a news agency, he stated that judgment in matters like these should be delivered at the earliest. "The whole nation has waited for 7 years for justice to be delivered for Nirbhaya. India was enraged after Nirbhaya rape case and they were all on the roads. With the verdict being finally delivered, it also gives out a message for zero tolerance for crimes against women," he said.

'Court's verdict will strengthen people's faith in judiciary' - Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar also welcomed the Patiala House Court's decision to hang the culprits of the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he stated that the court's verdict will empower women and strengthen people's faith on the judiciary.

Justice delivered to #Nirbhaya . A Delhi Court's verdict to execute 4 convicts will empower women and strengthen people's faith on judiciary.#nirbhayaverdict — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 7, 2020

'Justice is served'- Vasundhara Raje

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP leader also welcomed the Patiala House Court's decision and stated that justice has been served. Taking to her official Twitter handle she wrote about how the Court's decision is an empowering moment for the women of India.

Justice is served!



A death warrant for the 4 convicts in the #Nirbhaya case sends across a powerful message.



An empowering moment for the women of India!#NirbhayaCase — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) January 7, 2020

Arguments in the Patiala House Court

Initially, the advocate for one of the accused- Mukesh stated that he could not file his vakalatnama in time because of his ill-health. Thereafter, Vrinda Grover, the amicus curiae in the case informed the court that the process for filing curative petitions for the convicts was underway. Later, the Public Prosecutor argued that no plea of any convict was pending with either the President or any court in the country.

Moreover, he contended that the issuance of death warrants did not imply that the convicts would be immediately hanged. He assured that 14 days’ time would be provided to the convicts to file review petitions. Thereafter, both the Public Prosecutor and the Amicus Curiae observed that the curative petition was not an option for the convicts. The judge also expressed his dismay at the delaying tactics of the counsel of Nirbhaya’s rapists. He noted that the legal remedies should be exercised within a time limit.

