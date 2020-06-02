Lucknow: 80-year-old Porter Provides His Services To Migrants Free Of Charge, Wins Hearts

Amidst coronavirus pandemic, an 80-year old porter has been providing migrants his services for free as they arrive at the Charbagh railway station. As per reports, Mujibullah has also been providing 8-10 hours of service every day while carrying 50 kgs of weight. Mujibullah claimed that after the lockdown is over and things return to normal, he will be able to earn more money but for now, he is content volunteering his services free of charge.

Contributing to the fight in his own way

According to reports, Mujibullah has said that doctors and police and other frontline workers are risking their lives, this is his way of contributing to the fight. Mujibullah has also claimed that he advocates the maintenance of good hygiene and that people should refrain from spitting in public places.

Lucknow: An 80-year-old porter, Mujibullah is providing free service to migrant labourers arriving at Charbagh railway station. He says, "Many people including doctors&police personnel are contributing in fight against #COVID19. I also render 8-10 hrs of service every day". pic.twitter.com/gfSObjSsB5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 30, 2020

Mujibullah further says,"It is also important that we maintain hygiene in public space and should spit and urinate only at places meant for it. If I see someone urinating in open, I show them the way to washroom". — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 30, 2020

Air-Tickets for migrants

In a similar act of kindness, a 12-year old girl from Uttar Pradeshused all her saving to book air flight for three migrant workers to send them home to Jharkhand. According to reports, the little girl had saved a sum of Rs.48000 which she used to reunite the workers with their families. According to reports, one of the three migrant workers was a cancer patient. Niharika later revealed that she had been collecting the money for the past two years and it pained her extremely to see the plight of poor and migrants due to the lockdown.

“Watching news channels and the struggles of these people have inspired me to help migrant labourers in reaching home. They have contributed so much in society and it is our responsibility to help them in this crisis. I had collected 48,530 from my pocket money and I used it to help these three people out of which one is a cancer patient,” she told ANI.

Noida: A 12-year-old girl, Niharika Dwivedi, gives away Rs 48,000 from her savings to send three migrant workers to Jharkhand via air. She says, "Society has given us so much & it is our responsibility to pay back to it in this crisis". (31.5.2020) pic.twitter.com/LOPbpI7IYF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2020

(With Inputs from ANI)(Image Credits ANI)