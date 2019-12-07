91 Cadets Commissioned As Army Officers From Gaya Academy

A total of 91 cadets on Saturday were commissioned as officers in the Army during the 16th passing out parade at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Gaya.Of the 91 newly inducted officers, four cadets were from Bhutan and five were from Assam Rifles. A total of 66 Gentlemen Cadets of TES-40 Course proceeded to various engineering colleges of Army like the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering, Secunderabad, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, Mhow and College of Military Engineering Pune.

Reviewing Officer's arrival

The Gentlemen Cadets attracted a large assembly of military and civilian dignitaries, parents and their own families with their synchronized drill movements in a grand parade. Lt General Ngo Minh Tien, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Vietnam People’s Army was the Reviewing Officer of the parade. The Reviewing Officer arrived at the venue in a ceremonial horse-drawn carriage, escorted by a cavalry detachment. He was received by the Chief Host Lt Gen PC Thimmaya, PVSM, VSM, GOC-in-C, Army Training Command.

The Parade was reviewed by the Reviewing Officer and Lieutenant General Sunil Srivastava, VSM and Bar, Commandant, Officers’ Training Academy, Gaya. The parade commenced with a general salute to the Reviewing Officer by the Gentlemen Cadets followed by a march past. The Reviewing Officer gave away various awards to Gentlemen Cadets for brilliance in training.

Officers awarded for excellence in training

The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Wing Cadet Captain Shivam Singh, the Gold medal was presented to Wing Cadet Captain Shivam Singh, the Silver Medal was given to Wing Cadet Captain Shubham Shahi and the Bronze Medal was awarded to Wing Cadet Quarter Master Kamat Abhishek Gopalkrishna as per their order of merit.

The Silver Medal for standing first in the order of merit amongst the passing out SOC Course was presented to Academy Cadet Adjutant Bikash Rai. Gurez Company was awarded the Chief Of Army Staff Banner for Autumn Term 2019 for Best Overall Performance as a company.

Reviewing Officer's words

Addressing the parade, which included six Vietnamese Gentlemen Cadets, the General Officer congratulated the Gentlemen Cadets for their excellent deportment and drill. General Tien urged the future officers to make their Nation and their Alma Mater proud by offering selfless and honorable service. He also stressed on imbibing the virtues of military ethos and soldierly qualities. Congratulating the parents, General Tien said that they were amongst the lucky few whose sons will get the opportunity to serve in one of the noblest professions of arms.

About the Officer's Training Academy

OTA, Gaya began on 18 July 2011 with the motto of ‘Shaurya Gyan Sankalp’ (Courage, Knowledge and Resolve). The Academy conducts training for Technical Entry Scheme and Special Commissioned Officer entries, popularly known as TES and SCO respectively. The Cadets belonging to the TES course join the Academy after completing their intermediate exams and are selected from the ranks. The TES entry Gentlemen Cadets undergo one year of Basic Military Training before proceeding to various military-technical institutions for engineering studies and receive their commission after completing three years of training.