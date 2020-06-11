2 Lashkar Terrorists Arrested In Pathankot; Caught Smuggling Weapons To Kashmir

The Punjab Police on Thursday arrested 2 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in Pathankot. The two terrorists based in Kashmir were arrested by the Punjab police after they were caught trying to smuggle weapons into the valley for terror-based activities. The terrorists were caught smuggling weapons from Amritsar to Kashmir in a truck loaded with fruits and vegetables as per sources.

Weapons such as 10 grenades, one AK-47 and live cartridges have been nabbed from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, it was found out that the two terrorist ages 26 and 27 years were not carrying out this smuggling operation for the first time and have been associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba for a while now.

LeT narcotics module busted

Earlier today the Handwara police busted a massive Pakistan-sponsored narcotics racket and arrested 3 Lashkar-e-Taiba terror associates. From their possession, about 21 kgs of heroin at a market value of Rs 100 crore was nabbed and Indian currency of about Rs 1.34 Crore cash was also seized. While addressing a press conference, the SP of Handwara Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarthy revealed that all finances from this drug peddling were being used to fund terror activities in the state with help from across the border.

