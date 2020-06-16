Hizbul Mujahideen Involved In Killing Of Sarpanch Ajay Bharti Pandita: J&K Police

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday said that the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit was involved in the killing of Congress Sarpanch Ajay Pandita Bharati in Anantnag district of South Kashmir on June 8. Giving details, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar said that, in sarpanch (Ajay Pandita) killing case, Hizbul Mujahideen was involved.

Two terrorists killed last week

“Two militants including Umer who was killed in Kulgam anti-terrorist operation last week was involved,” said IGP Kumar. Speaking to media during a press conference in Srinagar, IGP Kumar said a woman sarpanch (name withheld) was recently kidnapped by LeT terrorist Waleed.

Meanwhile, he appealed both Sarpanch and Pancha who are feeling threatened to approach the police and seek protection.

Pertinently, on June 8 at 6 PM, Ajay Pandita Bharti, a Congress member and Sarpanch of the Lukbawan Panchayat halqa in Larkipora area in Anantnag district, was shot dead by militants in his native village. His killing was the first such killing of a minority community member in the last 16 years.

Meanwhile, Kashmiri Pandit outfits had alleged that it was an attempt to create a “fear psychosis” among the community members as was done in the Valley in the early 1990s. Political parties like the People's Democratic Party and National Conference also condemned the killing.

"Left in the lurch by the system and hounded by those revolting against it, such is the dismal state of political workers. What can someone hope to achieve by silencing those actively serving poor and marginalized? We vehemently condemn such brutal assassination of Mr Ajay Pandita Ji," the PDP tweeted.

"Very sorry to hear about the killing of sarpanch Ajay Pandita in Anantnag earlier this afternoon. I unequivocally condemn this terror attack on a grassroots political worker & pray that his soul rests in peace," National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.

