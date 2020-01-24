Delhi: A Cab Service That Aims To Resolve The 'safe Commute' Woes For Women

Now, women travellers can avail taxi service which operates exclusively for women from Indira Gandhi International Airport. The service called 'Women with wheels' is unique as it is operated by women drivers, for women. It is an initiative by 'Sakha cabs' which was launched early this year on January 10 in a bid to make commuting safe for women.

During an interaction with ANI, CEO of the company Arvind Vadera spoke about how his team had been working on this initiative for the past 10 years. He also spoke about how the women drivers were being trained in various aspects of life apart from just driving, which includes personality development.

"On this concept, we have been working for last 10 years with the name of Sakha cabs, all the women drivers have been trained by our own organization (Azad foundation). We trained them in driving, self-defense, personality development and English speaking for eight months. Once they completed their training, we gave them employment," said Arvind Vadera, CEO of the cab company.

Arvind added that the women drivers who are working with the firm were 'very confident' and open-minded about working at nights as well. "We are getting 30 to 40 rides in a day. As cabs are being driven by the women, the women commuters naturally feel safe in the cab. We have the panic buttons inside the cab, a man with the family and only women commuters are allowed for the ride," Vadera said.

'Love and respect'

The women drivers spoke about how they appreciate the respect that they get for engaging in such an initiative and how it helps them build their confidence. "I love driving. I do not care about whether its a day time or night. We get love and respect. When I sit on my driving seat, I feel no one can drive better than me. I feel so confident," said Pinki, a woman driver.

