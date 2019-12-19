The Debate
Uttar Pradesh: Schools Shut For Two Days After Prohibitory Orders Imposed

General News

Schools across Uttar Pradesh have been shut for two days after the State government imposed Section 144 across the state in order to stop protests

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anti-CAA protests

Schools across Uttar Pradesh have been shut for two days after the State government imposed Section 144 across the state in order to stop protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. 

READ: CAA Explained: MHA Spokesperson Clarifies Assertions Regarding The Act

Prohibitory orders across the state

"Section 144 is in force and no permission for any gathering has been given for December 19. Please do not participate. Parents are also requested to counsel their children," said Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh in a tweet posted around midnight on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, protest marches were taken out in Aligarh and Lucknow - where a large number of youth came out to demonstrate against the alleged violence perpetrated by police against students in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

On Wednesday, the Home Ministry released an explainer to state the facts around the Bill. MHA explained how CAA is not applicable to any Indian citizen and clarified a few other assertions regarding the act. The spokesperson also explained how the Act provides citizenship to the minority communities persecuted in foreign countries.

Read: SP Leads Protests Against Yogi-govt Outside UP Assembly Over CAA, Crimes Against Women

Talking about how the minority communities from the foreign countries have been given citizenship in India in the last six years the spokesperson further listed down a few important numbers. The statement also added that the majority communities, if required, will continue getting Citizenship in India provided they follow the eligibility criteria. MHA also highlighted how time and again India has given citizenship to refugees living in India. 

 

READ: Anti-CAA Protests LIVE Updates: Nation-wide Stir; Section 144 Imposed In Karnataka, UP

READ: CAA Protests: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray Urges Muslim Community To Maintain Law And Order

READ: Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Running Fake Video Of Her Opposing CAA

Published:
