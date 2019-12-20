Gorakhpur: Protesters Pelt Stones At Cops, Violence Breaks Out

Amid the on-going protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country, another violence erupted in the state of Uttar Pradesh during a demonstration. As per sources, several protesters and police personnel pelted stones at each other on Friday during a protest in Gorakhpur.

A video of the incident went viral where protesters wearing skull caps were seen throwing stones towards the police. In retaliation, the policemen also threw stones towards the protesters. Subsequently, another violence erupted in Bulandshahr where police resorted to firing tear-gas shells at the protesters. Along with it, a government vehicle was also set on fire.

Section 144 imposed in UP

Earlier on Tuesday, section 144 was imposed in multiple regions in Uttar Pradesh like- Aligarh, Mau, Prayagraj, Hajipura Chowk area. Further, the internet was suspended in Sambhal, Meerut, Aligarh, amongst other places. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday morning asked the officials from across the state to keep a check on fake news from being spread on social media platforms regarding the CAA.

Nationwide protests against CAA

Violent protests have been erupting across Assam, West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh with university students being lathi-charged by the Delhi police after buses were burnt on Sunday. Protests have spread to more places like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pondicherry, Patna in solidarity with the students of the Jamia Millia University. The university has condemned the attack and declared holidays after over 50 students were detained by police during the protests on Saturday. Along with it, the internet services have also been suspended across several states in the nation.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)