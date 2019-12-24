Aaditya Thackeray Appeals For Calm, Asks Sena Workers To Focus On Delivering Promises

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray sent a message to Shiv Sena workers to remain calm and not reply to trolls and appealed the workers to remain and not subject themselves to answer to these trolls. He also asked Sena workers to focus on fulfilling promises given to the people by Shiv Sena during the elections.

READ: Mumbai Man Beaten Up, Head Shaved For FB Comment On Uddhav Thackeray

Appeals for calm

In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, Thackeray said that giving an answer to these 'nasty trolls' who abuse everyone, including women and children "shouldn't be our job". He reiterated his appeal to remain calm.

Our statement on trolls and reactions. pic.twitter.com/AvTUnAZo5H — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 24, 2019

Taking a subtle dig against its former ally BJP, Thackeray said that these trolls have been rejected by democratic India in recent elections and their retreat has been witnessed by the country. These are the same ones who threaten people, call them names are social media lynch mobs. They want to create disharmony and divisions.

Thackeray went on to take another shot at senior BJP leaders who allegedly follow twitter accounts of trolls who spread hate on the internet and said that he understands the anger people have when unnecessary non-civil remarks are made, against leaders communities, women. He also said that these people are followed by some major leaders in the country.

The MLA from Worli constituency advised the Sena workers to be calm and composed like Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and be aggressive with regards to only one objective - serving people and delivering on the promises.

READ: Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Sena & NCP To Bag 13 Ministries Each, Says Saamana

Thackeray's remarks come after a man from Wadala in Mumbai was allegedly thrashed by Shiv Sena supporters after he posted a derogatory comment about Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray centring on the December 15 police action on Jamia Millia Islamia students, police said on Monday.

According to an official, Tiwari had deleted the post after he got threats from some people, but on Sunday, a group led by Sena functionaries Samadhan Jukdeo and one Prakash Hasbe beat him up and shaved his head outside his Shanti Nagar residence. The Wadala TT police issued a notice under section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to both sides, the official said. The CrPC's section 149 is a legal tool given to police to prevent the commission of a cognisable offence.

Thackeray asked the Sena workers to focus on fulfilling promises such as job creation and economic growth - targets which the leaders of the troll army were not able to fulfill.

READ: Shiv Sena Takes An Indirect Jibe At Cong Over Savarkar, Gives 72-hours Andaman Challenge

READ: Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, Others Delighted As Shiv Sena Keeps This Election Promise