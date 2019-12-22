Shiv Sena Takes An Indirect Jibe At Cong Over Savarkar, Gives 72-hours Andaman Challenge

On Sunday, Shiv Sena took an indirect dig at its ally Congress for painting freedom fighter Veer Savarkar in a poor light. Writing in his ‘Rokthok’ column in Saamana, Sena MP Sanjay Raut dared those accusing Savarkar of apologising to the British to spend even 72 hours in the Andaman prison. Contending that it had become a fashion for those having no contribution in the freedom struggle to question Savarkar, he claimed that even Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Nehru had not gone through the torment faced by the likes of Savarkar. In the column, he recalled Savarkar’s work after coming back to India.

Read: WATCH: Maharashtra BJP MLAs Wear 'I Am Savarkar' Caps Ahead Of Assembly Winter Session

Raut wrote, “People who have no contribution in the freedom struggle and the formation of the country have put Savarkar in the dock. This has become a fashion now. There is a controversy over Savarkar once again. Questions have also been raised over the participation of Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Nehru in the freedom struggle, but the torture and torment faced by the likes of Savarkar and other freedom fighters was never faced by Gandhi, Nehru, Bose, Sardar Patel, and others. Some freedom fighters like Savarkar went to the gallows in the Andaman prison every day for 14 years.” He added, “Savarkar stayed in the Andaman prison for 14 years. The people who criticise him for apologising should dare to stay in that place for 72 hours.”

Read: Devendra Fadnavis: We Will Not Let Savarkar Issue Go Unless Rahul Gandhi Apologizes

The controversy over Veer Savarkar

The recent controversy over Savarkar can be traced to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s statement at the Bharat Bachao rally where he remarked that he was not ‘Rahul Savarkar’ to apologise for his ‘Rape in India’ remark. It was a reference to Savarkar's alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from prison. This evoked a series of reactions from BJP leaders, especially in Maharashtra. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called upon Rahul Gandhi to tender an apology. The Sena too came under the onslaught as it had demanded Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar in the past. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray refused to comment on Gandhi’s remark. However, he maintained that his party would continue to have the same stance on Savarkar.

Read: Uddhav Thackeray Maintains Silence On Savarkar; Harps On 'atmosphere Of Fear And Terror'

On December 16, wearing a 'I am Savarkar' cap, Fadnavis remarked, "I'm stunned that the Chief Minister and other Shiv Sena MLAs also did not speak a word on this. The hunger for power has made them keep quiet and this is an insult to Savarkar. We will not let this go unless Rahul Gandhi apologises for his statement."

Read: Even As Cong Backs Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar Remark, Here Is What Indira Gandhi Had To Say