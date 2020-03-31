COVID-19 Claims 11th Victim In Maharashtra After 50-year-old Man Passes Away In Palghar

On Tuesday, Maharashtra registered its 11th death due to the novel Coronavirus after a 50-year-old person passed away in the Government Rural Hospital in Palghar at 7 pm. As per a press note, the aforesaid individual hailing from Usarni village was originally admitted to Parth Hospital. When he was shifted to the Government Rural Hospital in Palghar on March 28, he had a fever and dry cough.

After noticing his symptoms such as uneasiness in breathing, the person was treated as a suspected COVID-19 case and put on the ventilator. Meanwhile, his throat sample was sent to the Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai on March 29. The reports received from Mumbai on Tuesday confirmed that he was suffering from the novel Coronavirus. As of now, it is not clear whether he had any travel history or had come into contact with a COVID-19 patient.

Maharashtra COVID-19 tally surges to 302

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has surged past 300. 82 fresh cases have been reported on Tuesday, which includes more than 59 cases from Mumbai itself. As per the Maharashtra Health Department, one person from the Philippines who attended the Markaz Nizamuddin has been traced and appropriate action has been taken. Moreover, the authorities are also tracing other possible contacts. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope revealed that the maximum number of the novel Coronavirus cases were concentrated in the Mumbai and Thane region.

आज राज्यात एकूण 82 नवीन रुग्णांची नोंद झाली आहे. यामध्ये मुंबईतील मागील चार दिवसांमधील अहवालांचा समावेश आहे. त्यामुळे राज्यातील एकूण करोना बाधित रुग्णांची संख्या 302 झाली आहे. या रुग्णांमध्ये 59,मुंबई 13 मुंबई परिसरातील शहरी भागातील, 5 पुणे, 3 अहमदनगरचे व 2 बुलढाणा येथील आहेत. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) March 31, 2020

Uddhav Thackeray addresses people

Addressing the people of Maharashtra earlier in the day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray clarified that the government was not deducting the salary of the employees. According to him, the full salary to the employees would be paid in phases to bolster the economic condition of the state in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. He assured that people engaged in essential services would receive the salary on priority. Thackeray requested the people to offer him co-operation in this regard.

