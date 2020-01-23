Aaditya Thackeray Shares Throwback Pic With Bal Thackeray On His Birth Anniversary

On the 94th birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday shared a throwback photograph of his childhood where he is seen sitting on his grandfather Bal Thackeray's lap.

PM Modi pays tribute to Bal Thackeray

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary, saying he never hesitated to raise issues of public importance.

Tributes to the great Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. Courageous and indomitable, he never hesitated from raising issues of public welfare. He always remained proud of Indian ethos and values. He continues to inspire millions. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2020

The Shiv Sena recently formed a government in Maharashtra with the support of the NCP and the Congress, breaking a decades-old alliance with the BJP.

MNS-Shiv Sena battle for 'Hindutva' legacy

Eyeing the 'Hindutva' legacy of Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, the tussle between the Thackeray brothers - Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has heated.

Taking a swift turn towards Hindutva, Raj Thackeray has announced that the MNS will announce its new ideology in a mega rally on January 23 - the 94th birth anniversary of Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray- eyeing to fill the vacant 'Hindutva' place in Sena's legacy.

Countering this move, Uddhav Thackeray announced on Wednesday, that he will visit Ayodhya after completing 100 days as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Bal Thackeray was born in 1926 in Pune and died on 17 November in 2012 after a cardiac arrest. His annual address at Shivaji Park in Mumbai was very famous among his followers.

A biopic on Bal Thackeray titled 'Thackeray', starring Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was released on January 25, 2019.

