Dream Final On International Women's Day: Harsha Bhogle Hoping For A Full House At The MCG

Harsha Bhogle seemed to be in a very ecstatic as he commented on the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 final between India and Australia which will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. India's semi-final match against England was washed out due to rain but the Women In Blue advanced through to the summit clash as they were the table-toppers of their group while the English team had lost their opening match to South Africa. Meanwhile, defending champions Australia overcame South Africa in a rain-curtailed contest by 5 runs (DLS) method.

'Dream Final': Harsha Bhogle

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Harsha Bhogle wrote that from an organiser's point of view, an India-Australia match was the dream final on International Women's Day. Bhogle said it would be quite something if a full house turns up at the MCG.

From an organiser's point of view, #AustraliavsIndia was the dream final on #InternationalWomensDay. Will be quite something if we get a full house @Melbourne #ICCWomensT20WorldCup2020. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 5, 2020

Earlier, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' had expressed his happiness after Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. had qualified for Sunday's summit clash. The veteran commentator also mentioned that it would be wonderful to see the Indian eves win the trophy and that it will be quite an occasion at the gigantic MCG. The 58-year-old concluded by saying that he is on his way to Melbourne.

And that means I get to see India play the final @Melbourne. Delighted. Will be wonderful to see them win it. Will be quite an occasion at the gigantic @MCG . On my way there. #ICCWomensT20WorldCup2020 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 5, 2020

India Vs Australia at the MCG

Both India and Australia will lock horns in the final at the MCG. This is India's maiden appearance in a final of the Women's T20 World Cup. They have featured in two ODI World Cup finals in 2005 & 2017 respectively where they had to finish as the second-best on both occasions. However, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would be aiming to go one step further and create history this time around.

Meanwhile, this is Australia's sixth final appearance and not only will the reigning champions be looking forward to retaining their title but will also be looking to lift the trophy for the fifth time. The Aussies had lost the tournament opener against India by 17 runs.

