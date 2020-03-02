Harsha Bhogle Defends India After Test Series Debacle, Urges Kohli & Co. To 'aim Higher'

Harsha Bhogle backed Team India despite them suffering a Test series whitewash at the hands of New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday. The match finished in less than three days on a typical green-top wicket where the bowlers from both sides made merry while the batsmen had a tough time.

'India must aim higher': Harsha Bhogle

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Harsha Bhogle defended Indian cricket and wrote that the top-ranked Test side has the best away record since 2015 and is by far the best performing Asian team in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). The 'Voice of Indian Cricket' then added that the margin of four wins and nine losses is the best an Asian team has done in SENA but given the resources, India must aim higher.

In defence of Indian cricket, India has the best away record since 2015 and is by far the best performing Asian team in SENA countries. The question though is one of ambition. W4 L9 is the best an Asian team has done in SENA but given the resources, India must aim higher. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 2, 2020

India whitewashed in the Test series

India who had resumed their innings on Day 3 at 90/6 were eventually bundled out for 124 with Ravindra Jadeja being unbeaten on 16 as he ran out of partners at the other hand as a result of which the visitors could only manage to set a 132-run target for the Kiwis. In reply, the New Zealand openers batted with positive intent and made easy work out of this run chase as Tom Latham (52) and Tom Blundell (55) added 103 for the first-wicket stand. India did pick up three quick wickets thereafter, but a victory was already a foregone conclusion for them by then. In the end, Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls completed the proceedings as the Black Caps registered an emphatic seven-wicket win to and sealed the Test series 2-0.

